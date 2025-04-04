IPL 2025: Experience gained from playing in IPL has been most important thing, says Sai Sudharsan

Hyderabad, April 4 (IANS) Since his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022, Sai Sudharsan has wowed connoisseurs of the game with his elegant knocks and awe-inspiring strokeplay. In IPL 2025, Sudharsan has continued to be in strong form by amassing 186 runs in three games for Gujarat Titans and be the tournament’s second leading run-getter.

Sudharsan, the left-handed opener who’s also played three ODIs and a T20I for India, feels the experiences he has gained from playing in the IPL has contributed heavily to his growth and development as a T20 batter.

“Well, I would say the most important thing would be the experience which I've got and gained hugely from these three years of getting exposed to playing a lot of games, and having lot of game time in the IPL, as that's the most important thing.”

“I feel I've improved my batting because once you get used to certain situations, it's when you learn a lot. So I feel that learnings has come from being in the situations, as that is when you learn a lot of things and try to work on it and get better at it,” said Sudharsan to IANS during an episode of JioStar Press Room show on Friday.

During GT’s eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday night, while making a 36-ball 49, broadcasters showed visuals of Sudharsan visualising his scoop, straight drive down the ground and a wristy flick, something which he replicated the same against fast bowlers.

It showed that Sudharsan is a keen believer of seeing his shots in mind and executing with finesse in the match. “I mean, definitely, in terms of preparation, I feel the most important thing for me is visualization and putting in that hard work in the practice. I try and see what the bowler is doing.

“I then try and take some tactical advantages from those bowlers and first try it out in the nets, whether it is possible to do against them, or whether it is possible to execute it in the game. So I first get in some balls on the ground, then I go in and visualize it, then I go in and try it in the match,” he added.

The calm and composed Sudharsan, who will be next seen in action when GT take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, signed off by giving a glimpse of his mindset when at the crease.

“It's just that hunger to get runs and make the team win whenever possible. It's just that mindset to always keep on pushing your limits and keep on not settling for or not getting satisfied with what you've already done. But at the same time, always pushing your limits or boundaries to be better or always improve whenever possible - so that is my mindset whenever I go into a game.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.