IPL 2025: Everyone in DC knows the pitch's behaviour and how to play on it, says Ashutosh Sharma

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Ahead of Delhi Capitals (DC) first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Mumbai Indians (MI), lower-order batter Ashutosh Sharma stated that every member in the set-up is aware of how to play on the pitch, citing their previous experience of playing at the venue during the domestic cricket season.

DC had a small camp at this venue in March before having a pre-season preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam. Last year, the pitches were full of runs for both teams, and eventually topped the run-rate charts venues wise.

With the pitch’s nature shrouded in mystery ahead of Sunday’s clash, it would be interesting to see how it pans out, considering the home advantage talk in terms of pitches has gathered enough steam in the ongoing season.

“Everyone knows how the wicket plays here. Nowadays, there is a lot of domestic cricket games happening. So, everyone knows how to play on the wicket and how it would behave. So, there is no problem in that.”

“Our preparation has been very good because in IPL, you have to play everywhere. If our preparation, and training is very good, then it doesn’t matter where we play, either it is Delhi or Visakhapatnam,” said Ashutosh in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

He also had kind words to say about skipper Axar Patel, as under his leadership, DC has become the only unbeaten team in the competition. “Axar bhai's captaincy is very good. He is leading the team very well. All the youngsters are very comfortable with each other because of him. So, I can talk to him about anything, and the team atmosphere is very good.”

Since his astonishing 66 not out gave DC a narrow one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their season opener in Visakhapatnam, Ashutosh hasn’t been able to get much chances with the bat. But the right-handed batter stated that he’s unperturbed by it and that his focus is always on delivering his best whenever a chance arrives and also on what the situation he’s in.

“I don't have a mindset. I always believe in my ability, and always focus on the process, which is a main thing. I don't think about winning or losing after the match. I always focus on the process and it becomes easy. I don't feel much pressure.”

“As I told, I always focus on the process and then everything will be fine. So, when I get the chance for batting, I have to go for it. If I don't get the chance for batting, I then do more of it in practice. I keep things simple, and I don't feel much pressure as I have learnt that I have to play well.”

“As far as batting is concerned, the main thing is the situation. Like, how is the situation? In which situation am I going to bat? If I bat too early, then I have time to bat. If I come a little late, then I have to play my shots. So, it depends on the situation.”

What has also helped Ashutosh is focused preparation after being given role clarity for IPL 2025, which was carried out under watchful eyes of head coach Hemang Badani ahead of the competition.

“The management just told me that I have to finish matches for the team. They told me that my role is to finish for the team. They also made me prepare likewise when we went to the pre-season camp twice.”

There, I was batting at six or seven in practice matches, nets and talked on which shot I have to improve. The head coach and other people - they told me that I have to improve my batting and this is how work has to be done.”

Ashutosh signed off by expressing delight over a healthy team environment in DC and excitement over playing at their original home venue. “I am very happy. The atmosphere of the team is very good. It's my first year in Delhi. I was very excited for this before the season began.”

“But the way we are playing, I am feeling very good to represent Delhi capitals. I am feeling even better after coming to Delhi, as we will play at home in front of our home crowd and fans. So, I am excited to play.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.