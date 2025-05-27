IPL 2025: Dewald Brevis thanks CSK after impressive stint, says 'I hope to be back soon'

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) South Africa’s Dewald Brevis has thanked the Chennai Super Kings franchise and fans after completing a short but impressive stint in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Brevis, who joined CSK as an injury replacement midway through the season, scored 225 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 180 and an average of 37.50. His performances were one of the few positives in what was otherwise a disappointing season for the five-time champions, who finished last on the points table for the first time in their history.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, two days after CSK ended their campaign with a win against Gujarat Titans, the 22-year-old Brevis posted an emotional note. He expressed gratitude towards the team management, support staff and his teammates for welcoming him warmly and giving him an opportunity to contribute.

“Thank you to Chennai management, coaches, and everyone involved for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to do what I love – PLAYING CRICKET,” Brevis wrote on Instagram.

“A special thank you to my teammates for making me feel welcome from day one. And to all our incredible fans in India, you were amazing. The atmosphere and support at Chepauk were unforgettable. I hope to be back soon.”

He also shared a photograph with MS Dhoni, who returned to lead the team in the latter part of the season after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out with an injury.

Brevis had previously played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 and 2024 went unsold in the 2025 auction. His strong showing in SA20 this year, where he scored 291 runs for MI Cape Town, earned him a call-up by CSK to replace the injured Gurjapneet Singh.

With the mini-auction scheduled for later this year, CSK now have the option to retain Brevis. The franchise will also assess the futures of Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel, two other replacements who made an impact in the second half of the season.

