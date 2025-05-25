IPL 2025: CSK opt to bat first as GT aim to seal top berth

Ahmedabad, May 25 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans in match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

While Chennai Super Kings were the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs contention, they could play spoilsport for Gujarat Titans, who would be eyeing to seal the top spot in the table with a win.

With nothing to lose for the MS Dhoni-led side, probably captaining CSK for the last time, urged his team to enjoy their cricket and confirmed Ravichandran Ashwin is making way for Deepak Hooda in the playing XI.

“It looks nice and hard, will remain the same. It's quite hot, and looks like a good track. It's surviving. Every year is a new challenge. It needs a lot of maintenance. Didn't trouble me enough when I was playing international cricket. Chennai is very nice, this is different heat, on the slower side. We are last in the table, we will still remain last, if we win or lose. Need to enjoy our cricket. We have one change. Hooda is back. They are a good side, they play authentic cricket. Need to bowl tight lines,” said CSK captain Dhoni at the toss.

His counterpart on the day is none other than newly-appointed India Test skipper Shubman Gill who acknowledged the challenge that awaits India in England following the conclusion of the IPL. GT too made one change with Gerald Coetzee coming in place of Kagiso Rabada.

“Feels exciting to have that (captaincy) challenge, it's going to be an exciting series against England for us. In the last match we were in the game till the 16th or 17th over. We were looking to bowl first today anyway. Looks a good wicket to bat on, it won't change much,” said Gill.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Substitutes: Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Substitutes: Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravichandran Ashwin.

