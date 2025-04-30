IPL 2025: Chahal picks first hat-trick of the season; second of his career

Chennai, April 30 (IANS) Yuzvendra Chahal turned back the clock and lit up the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a sensational hat-trick against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday, becoming the first player this season to achieve the feat.

The dramatic collapse came in the 19th over of CSK’s innings and saw the former Purple Cap-holder take four wickets in six balls—ripping the heart out of the Super Kings' late-innings surge.

It was the first IPL hat-trick since 2023, and the second of Chahal’s career after his famous spell against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022.

On that occasion, he had stunned KKR with a four-wicket over, and on Wednesday, he repeated that script—this time wearing Punjab Kings colours and hunting down the mighty CSK.

The over began with the threat of a late flourish as MS Dhoni stepped out and launched a six over long-on to ignite the stadium. But Chahal responded with precision and control. His very next ball had Dhoni caught at long-off, trying to repeat the shot. Then came Deepak Hooda, who nudged a couple of runs before miscuing a back-foot drive, caught by Priyansh Arya inside the circle.

With two wickets in three balls, the pressure was on. Enter Anshul Kamboj, CSK’s Impact Player. But the impact was Chahal’s alone. A skiddy leg-break beat the bat and shattered the stumps. Noor Ahmad walked in, faced the last ball of the over, and tried to clear the fence—but could only offer a simple catch to Marco Jansen running in from long-on.

Just like that, Chahal had his second IPL hat-trick, leaving CSK dazed at 190 all out after being 184 for 6.

Speaking after the innings, Chahal opened up about the mindset behind the magic. “Feeling very good, it was the 19th over, and in front of me was Mahi bhai, felt it could go either way, but the plan was to go for wickets. Five fielders were inside, and the plan was to bowl on the stumps and also to bowl wide, not bowl easy balls and play with the batter's mind," said the spinner.

Chahal also explained his unique celebration following his feat.

"It came from the memes, and I had planned to do this celebration if I take a five-fer or a hat-trick. It is not easy, 190 is a good score, when the ball is old, it turns, still a good total to chase. (If they could chase this down)".

