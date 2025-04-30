Centre plans to extend Ganga’s JALAJ model to Godavari, other rivers

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) The Centre plans to scale up the successful practices of the Wildlife Institute of India’s livelihood-focused project JALAJ, that is being implemented the aegis of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) across other major river basins like the Godavari, Periyar, Pampa and Barak.

The issue was discussed at a review meeting held by Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil, to assess the progress of the Jalaj program which is a significant component of the Government’s Arth Ganga vision — linking people to rivers through sustainable economic activities. Along with livelihood focus, the project aims at creating societal awareness towards aquatic biodiversity conservation.

The minister appreciated the innovative models developed under Jalaj and emphasized the need to scale up the successful practices to the other river basins whose ecological assessments were also reviewed in the meeting.

The minister emphasized that along with conservation, JALAJ aims at creating economic opportunities and enhancing community participation in river rejuvenation efforts. Jalaj has successfully connected river conservation with livelihood generation by promoting eco-tourism, sustainable farming, skill development, and artisanal production across the Ganga basin.

The initiative aims at establish 75 Jalaj centers, with various models such as Dolphin Safaris, Homestays, Livelihood Centers, and Awareness & Sale Points. Jalaj has empowered over 5,000 members of the boating community and supported more than 2,400 women in 42 districts across nine states.

To further strengthen outreach and awareness, a dedicated Jalaj informative website was launched by the minister. The website serves as a comprehensive resource hub, offering detailed insights into various Jalaj models such as Homestays, Dolphin Safaris, Livelihood Training Centers, and Awareness and Sale Centers. It also showcases success stories on how the Jalaj initiative has empowered community members, particularly women, by linking them to marketing centers.

The website displays a range of eco-friendly products crafted by Ganga Praharis and aims to create widespread awareness about threatened aquatic biodiversity, including the Ganga River Dolphin, crocodilians, freshwater turtles, and water birds.

Additionally, a Jalaj Products Catalogue was launched which has been developed, profiling sustainably produced goods prepared at Jalaj Production Centers, categorised into stationery items, home décor, apparels, body and skincare, and edibles.

Furthermore, "SaanskritikLehren," a special feature under Jalaj, was released by Patil which highlights the cultural ecosystem service value of the Ganga River, emphasizing its deep connection with India's heritage, traditions, and the livelihoods of millions.

The review meeting noted that Jalaj has conducted 263 training programs and mass outreach efforts through digital and print media, including YouTube channel.

Patil reviewed efforts to further enhance the livelihood potential of Jalaj and stressed its role as a bridge connecting communities to river ecosystems, making river conservation an economically rewarding endeavour.

