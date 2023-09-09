IPL 2024: Sridharan Sriram joins Lucknow Super Giants as assistant coach

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Sridharan Sriram, the former India left-arm spinner, has joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as the assistant coach for the upcoming season, the franchise said on Saturday. LSG had earlier appointed Justin Langer as their new head coach, replacing Andy Flower.

“Sriram's appointment completes the Super Giants' stellar backroom staff led by Langer and global mentor Gautam Gambhir. Vijay Dahiya and Pravin Tambe continue in their roles as assistant coach and spin bowling coach respectively, while the South African duo of Morne Morkel and Jonty Rhodes carry on as the team's bowling coach and fielding coach,” added the franchise in a statement.

Sriram, who played eight ODIs for India from 2000-04, had been Australia’s assistant coach for six years, before leaving the role in 2022. He first came into the Australian set-up as a spin coach under then head-coach Darren Lehmann in 2016.

Sriram, who played domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu, as well as for Maharashtra, Goa, Assam and Himachal Pradesh in his playing career, is known to have a huge influence on leg-spinner Adam Zampa, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, and veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, plus improving part-time spin of Glenn Maxwell.

He was also appointed as technical consultant for the Bangladesh T20I side from the Asia Cup to the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. Sriram, who earned the prestigious distinction of an ECB Level-3 “Head Coach” in 2008, has been involved with the IPL previously, working as an assistant coach specialising in batting and spin bowling for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) till this year’s IPL.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.