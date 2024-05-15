IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma reveals special bond with Ricky Ponting, says 'he's a kind of elder brother to me'

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Following the Delhi Capitals' (DC) final league game of the IPL 2024, which they won by 19 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), India pacer Ishant Sharma revealed the special bond with DC head coach Ricky Ponting, saying the Australian is like his elder brother.

Ishant was the star for Delhi on Tuesday night where anything less than a loss would have confirmed their elimination from playoff contention. He was adjudged the player of the match for his bowling figures of 3/34 in four overs which included three crucial scalps of Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda, giving his side an excellent start while defending 209 target.

"We’re not coach and player anymore, he’s a kind of elder brother to me. He’s always there whenever I need him, I can call him anytime.I think it’s very great to have him as a coach. If you have someone like him who really pushes you to keep on trying new things and don’t be afraid if you don’t do well,” said Ishant in a video shared by the IPL on X.

Ponting added: "We were fierce competitors on the field as you would expect a young Indian fast bowler early on in his Test career trying to prove a point. He gave me bit of a working one day at the WACA before he eventually got me out. It’s been a pleasure to coach and work with him.

"He's a great guy, we’ve actually become very close. We’ve got great respect for one another. He’s been a terrific leader of this bowling attack for the last four five years."

With 14 points in as many matches, Delhi are placed fifth in the points table and awaits result of remaining matches to decide their fate in the tournament.

