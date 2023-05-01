IPL 2023: RCB management will have to fix loophole in their batting, says Irfan Pathan

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2023 game against Luckow Super Giants, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has said that the management of the Bengaluru based franchise will have to fix loophole in their batting line up, especially the Indians players need to uplift their performance.

Revenge will be on the minds of RCB as they go up against LSG in the reverse fixture of IPL 2023 in Lucknow on Monday evening.

RCB are coming to Lucknow on the back of a crushing defeat at home against KKR and beating LSG in their backyard isn't going to be an easy task for them. The Faf du Plessis-led side had earlier lost against KL Rahul & Co. in a high-scoring contest at home.

Former India all-rounder Irfan reckons RCB looks reliant on its top three batters i.e. Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. Their Indian players haven't fired with the bat in IPL 2023, which is concerning.

"RCB will have to find a solution that if KGF (Kohli, Glenn, Faf) do not work then who will steer the team through troubled waters. Whether Dinesh Karthik or Mahipal Lomror.

RCB's middle order looks very weak. Karthik could not prove even once in the last 8 matches that the team can rely on him for big scores or during chases. RCB management will have to fix this loophole in their batting," Irfan said on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

RCB are currently placed at 6th spot in the points table with four wins while LSG lie at the second position with five wins.

