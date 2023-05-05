IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat first against Gujarat Titans

Jaipur, May 5 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in an IPL 2023 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Friday.

While RR made one change in the playing XI as Adam Zampa came in for Jason Holder, GT haven't made any change.

"We would like to bat first. It's a bit hard to read this pitch. Let's bat a few overs and figure it out later. The standard of cricket we are playing is really good. We were expecting something like this from Jaiswal with the prep he had been putting in. Zampa comes in place of Holder," RR skipper Sanju Samson said at the toss.

GT captain Hardik Pandya said: "We were going to bat first as well. If the home captain does not know what to choose, I thought I might as well bowl and see what happens. They are a strong, consistent side. We have to be at our best."

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Subs: Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

Subs: Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudarshan, K S Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore

