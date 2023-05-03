IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK: Toss delayed due to slight drizzle

Lucknow, May 3 (IANS) The toss for the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giant (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), scheduled to be played at Ekana Stadium here on Wednesday, was delayed due to a slight drizzle.

As of now, rain has stopped and the toss will take place at 1530 hrs. The match will begin at 1545 hrs IST.

CSK are currently placed in fourth place in the points table, having won five out of their nine matches while LSG sit third with the same number of points.

