April 24, 2023

Amaravati, April 24 (IANS) Over one crore families in Andhra Pradesh participated in the survey undertaken by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) during the last 15 days. Two weeks after launching a one of its kind mega people's survey named Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu (Jagan Anna is our future), the YSRCP on Monday released an interim report. It claimed to have received a positive response on ground.