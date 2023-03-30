Investment bureau to be set up for single-roof facilitation: Himachal CM

Shimla, March 30 (IANS) To scale up the ease-of-doing business and to minimise delay in getting requisite approvals through a single-roof facilitation mechanism, the Himachal Pradesh government would establish investment bureau, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said.

Presiding over a meeting, he said the investment bureau would replace the old 'single-window' system and would be given the powers to approve investment proposals.

He said the bureau would be set up under the Industries Department and will comprise officers from all departments concerned to facilitate hassle-free investment and would work together to ensure that the investment cases are processed quickly and efficiently.

Additionally, penal provisions would be in place for the officers responsible for the delay, said the Chief Minister.

He said the bureau would consist two committees -- an executive committee be formed under the CEO of the investment bureau responsible to oversee investment cases on a day-to-day basis, whereas an apex committee, which will be headed by the Chief Minister, would be responsible for approving investment proposals.

The Chief Minister said the establishment of the bureau aims to expedite the approval process, allowing investors to start their work soon after applying and the government would make necessary amendments in law as well to empower the investment bureau.

