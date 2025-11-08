US Shutdown: Over 1,200 Flights Cancelled, Holiday Travel Plans Disrupted

Travel chaos hit the United States on Friday, with over 1,200 flights cancelled due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, just weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday rush.

Airlines have been forced to scale back schedules to relieve pressure on air traffic controllers working without pay. American Airlines pulled 220 flights, Delta cut roughly 170, and Southwest Airlines removed about 100 flights from its timetable. The previous day saw more than 6,800 delays and an additional 200 cancellations.

Airports Facing the Brunt

Major hubs including Atlanta, Newark, Denver, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles are experiencing the greatest disruptions. According to AFP analysis, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson, Chicago O’Hare, Denver, and Phoenix are among the hardest hit.

The reduction in flights is part of a gradual plan, starting with a 4% cut this week, which could grow to 10% if lawmakers fail to pass a federal funding agreement. While most flights—94% according to FlightAware—are still departing on schedule, passengers are encountering long lines and delays.

Who’s Feeling the Impact

Federal employees, including essential personnel at airports, are either working without pay or furloughed, leaving travelers to deal with the fallout. Families and holiday travelers are especially affected as they try to make plans for one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

At LaGuardia Airport in New York, retiree Werner Buchi voiced his frustration, noting that the situation could worsen as Thanksgiving approaches. Another passenger, Rhonda, 65, who arrived safely from Maine, expressed concern over disrupted holiday arrangements, saying the shutdown is affecting many people directly.

Delays at Key Airports

Boston and Newark: Average delays exceed two hours.

Chicago O’Hare and Washington Reagan National: Delays are more than one hour.

Essential Facts to Know