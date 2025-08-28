US To Cap Student Visas at 4 Years? What It Means for Foreign Students & Economy

In its latest crackdown on illegal immigration, the US government has proposed new rules regulating the stay period for international students and exchange visitors holding F visas.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the proposal on Wednesday, stating it will be formally published on Thursday.

Since 1978, students on F visas have been permitted to stay for the “duration of status,” meaning they could remain in the US as long as they were enrolled full-time in an academic program. Under the new plan, admission would be limited to the length of a student’s program, capped at four years.

Officials said the rule is intended to stop individuals from staying indefinitely under student status, which they argue creates safety risks, costs taxpayers heavily, and disadvantages American citizens.

The proposal seeks to end visa abuse by restricting how long certain visa holders can remain in the US, thereby reducing the federal government’s burden in monitoring foreign students and their history.

In 2024, government data recorded about 1.6 million foreign students on F visas in the US along with 355,000 exchange visitors.

The move has raised concerns among study-abroad aspirants, with education advocates cautioning that the rule could create hurdles for international students. Experts warned that shorter visa terms may deter applicants and push them toward alternative destinations, potentially harming US economic interests.

A recent NAFSA–JB International study found that a 30%-40% drop in foreign student enrollments for August-September could mean $7 billion in lost revenue and over 60,000 jobs.

NAFSA, the world’s largest nonprofit for international education and student exchange, highlighted that US universities admitted 1,126,690 foreign students in 2022-23, generating $43.83 billion and 378,175 jobs. In 2024-25, this rose to 1,185,841 students, $46.13 billion in revenue, and 398,029 jobs. But if enrollments fall 15%, admissions would shrink to 1,007,965, revenue would decline to $39.21 billion, and jobs created would drop to 338,325.