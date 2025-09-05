Trump Mega Meltdown? Claims “We’ve Lost India and Russia to Deepest, Darkest China”

Days after images and videos of the camaraderie between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin went viral, US President Donald Trump appeared rattled by the bonhomie.

In his latest post on Truth Social, Trump shared a picture of the trio and wrote, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together! President Donald J Trump.”

During a press briefing on Friday (September 5), Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, declined to comment on Trump’s remarks.

It is worth noting that the US Embassy in India sought to emphasize the “enduring friendship” between Washington and New Delhi during PM Modi’s visit to Tianjin.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 1, the Embassy wrote: “The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights — a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we’re spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defense and bilateral ties, it’s the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey.”

The post also promoted the hashtag #USIndiaFWDforOurPeople and featured US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was quoted as saying: “The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realize the tremendous potential of our economic relationship.”

Analysts have pointed out the irony in Trump’s post, as it comes at a time when the US has imposed 50% tariffs on India to balance its trade deficit and discourage New Delhi from purchasing oil from Russia.

Observers have also questioned why Washington has paused tariffs on ‘deepest, darkest’ China while imposing steep duties on India.