"Trump Card Is Coming”: Why the $5 Million Gold Visa May Need Congress Nod

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched a website inviting individuals to join the waitlist for his much-discussed $5 million ‘Gold Card’ visa program.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up,” and added, “THE WAITING LIST IS NOW OPEN.”

The website, trumpcard.gov, asks applicants to provide basic details such as their name, region, and whether they are applying as an individual, on behalf of a business, or for someone else. It also features an image of the Gold Card that Trump had previously shown to the media in April. However, the site currently contains minimal information, simply declaring in bold text: “The Trump Card is Coming.”

What Is the Gold Card?

First announced by Trump in February 2025, the Gold Card is pitched as a premium visa for wealthy foreign nationals. Trump claims it will grant privileges similar to those of a U.S. green card, including the ability to live and work in the country. The initiative, he said, aims to attract individuals who will invest heavily in the U.S., pay taxes, create jobs, and stimulate the economy.

Does It Need Congressional Approval?

While Trump has claimed that the Gold Card does not require approval from Congress, experts strongly disagree.

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which the Gold Card appears to be modeled on, was established by Congress in 1990. That program allows foreign investors to obtain green cards by investing $800,000 to $1.05 million in U.S. projects that generate at least 10 jobs for American workers.

Unlike the EB-5, the Gold Card:

Is not part of any official U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) program;

Has not been authorized through legislation;

Lacks clear statutory grounding in Title 8 of the U.S. Code, which governs immigration categories.

As a result, legal scholars note that the President cannot unilaterally create a new immigration pathway. Any program that leads to permanent residency or a new visa category would likely require Congressional approval.

Legal Challenges Likely

If implemented without proper legal authority, the Gold Card initiative could face court challenges, particularly from immigration advocacy groups and legal watchdogs. Questions also remain about how the program would function, what benefits it would confer, and whether it would be viewed internationally as a backdoor to U.S. citizenship for the ultra-wealthy.