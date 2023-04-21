Ohio: AP Student  Pursuing Masters Degree Shot Dead At Fuel Station  

Ohio: In a tragic incident a 24-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh who was pursuing Master's degree in the United States, was shot dead at the fuel station in the Columbus division where he was working, on Thursday night. The man was identified as Saiesh Veera . "On April 20, 2023, at 12:50 AM, Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W. Broad St. on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the officers located an adult male victim, identified as SAIESH VEERA, M/O/24, suffering from a gunshot wound," the police said in a notification. Columbus Fire Service personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital. Despite life-saving measures, they said the victim was pronounced dead at 1.27 am.



According to Rohit Yalamanchili, who is overseeing an online fund raiser programme to send Veera's body back to India, the deceased youth was doing his Master's course and he got picked under the H1B visa with his graduation just 10 days away. He was going to quit his work as a clerk at the fuel station in a couple of weeks, Yalamanchili added.

Veera was the first person in his family to come to the US to study. His father had died two years ago. According to Rohit, he was always willing to help people in all situations and was a great sport on the cricket field. Every person who plays cricket in the Columbus area would know him, he was a brilliant cricketer and a great friend.

Saiesh's mother currently resides in Eluru and the deceased's family members said that they received information about the incident at 8 pm on Thursday. His father Veera Ramana from Palakollu town died four years ago and Saiesh was studying M.Sc at Ohio State Pines University and had come to the US two years ago. Currently studying the last semester he was graduating in another 10 days and was hoping to quit his job after he got a work permit.

Columbus police also released an image from the gas station's surveillance cameras showing the person they believe to be the suspect.