Long Eid Holiday in Dhaka, Bangladesh: How are Patients in Hospitals Cared during Holidays?

As the world observes Eid, hospitals also have a special challenge: maintaining the festive atmosphere while ensuring constant patient care. Hospitals in Bangladesh stay open during the Eid holidays, and medical professionals work day and night to make sure that patients receive optimal treatment.

Even in the absence of senior consultants, hospitals have made provisions so that patients continue to receive care without interruption. At Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, for instance, about 500 patients are kept under admission during Eid, and medical officers and junior doctors take care of them.

Patients such as Ahad Mia, a 60-year-old day laborer from Habiganj, are satisfied with the extent of treatment they have received over the holiday. "The doctors have been coming regularly, and I have not experienced any shortage of treatment," he said.

Some patients, though, have complained about the lesser availability of senior doctors during the holidays. Shilpi Khatun, whose husband is admitted, stated, "Doctors are treating patients nicely, but I have heard that senior doctors won't be present. We feel reassured seeing them, so their absence is a bit of a concern."

To tackle such issues, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued a 16-point order to keep hospitals operational during the Eid holidays. The order comprises the availability of proper medical professionals in emergency units, labor rooms, operating rooms, and laboratories.

Private hospitals have also prepared to give quality care to patients during holidays. Nevertheless, there are complaints from some of the patients citing a shortage of laboratory services as well as a premature discharge of patients before the holiday.

Dr. Khan Rawat, who practices at a private hospital, explained, "Patients are sometimes keen on going home ahead of Eid, sometimes against advice. We know where they are coming from because everyone wants to spend Eid with their family."

To celebrate Eid, hospitals have organized special meals for patients such as traditional fare like semai, pilaf, and chicken roast. Despite these arrangements, no patient would like to spend Eid in a hospital. For those who are forced to, full medical attention is their sole expectation.

While the world is busy celebrating Eid, hospitals in Bangladesh are dedicated to delivering quality services to their patients. In spite of the hurdles created by the holidays, doctors and medical personnel are working day and night to provide the best possible care to the patients.

Also read: India’s View from Space: Sunita Williams’ Mind-Blowing Response on the Himalayas, Mumbai, and the Landscape