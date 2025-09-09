Ex-Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal’s Wife Rajyalaxmi Dies in Fire Set by Protesters

Nepal is reeling from a devastating turn of events as protesters set fire to the residence of former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal. His wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, succumbed to her injuries after being trapped inside the blazing home. The tragic incident occurred amid escalating protests across the capital, where public anger has turned violent, targeting prominent political figures and their families.

Jhala Nath Khanal is a veteran politician who served as Nepal’s Prime Minister from 2011 to 2012. A long-standing leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), he played a significant role in the country's transition from a monarchy to a federal democratic republic. Known for steering negotiations during periods of political turbulence, Khanal earned a reputation as a consensus-seeking figure, someone capable of balancing diverse interests in coalition governments and fragile power-sharing arrangements.

Though he has maintained a reserved public profile when it comes to his personal life, the death of Rajyalaxmi has thrust it into the spotlight under horrific circumstances. She was reportedly rescued from the burning house but suffered fatal burn injuries. This tragic loss marks a grim chapter in Nepal’s current civil unrest, highlighting how deeply political turmoil has penetrated private lives.

Previously, Khanal’s name resurfaced in headlines amid the protests, but now the focus has shifted from his political standing to a deeply personal crisis. The violence has claimed an innocent life and raised urgent questions about the security and well-being of political leaders and their families during mass protests.