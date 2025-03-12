Eid Al Fitr Holiday Dates in Saudi Arabia: March 30 to April 2

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced a four-day holiday for private and non-profit sector employees to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The extended holiday will enable employees to spend Eid Al Fitr with their family and loved ones.

Holiday Dates

The Eid Al Fitr holiday will start on Sunday, March 30, and will extend for four days, ending on Wednesday, April 2. Work will resume on Thursday, April 3.

Importance of Compliance

The ministry has reinforced that employers must follow the provisions stated in paragraph 2 of Article 24 of the Labour Law executive regulations. This makes sure employees get their fair share of rest and holiday entitlements during this important period of festivities.

This news comes as a welcome respite to workers to refresh themselves and enjoy a good time with their families. As the holiday season falls on the conclusion of Ramadan, workers now have the privilege of a much-needed break and a happy celebration of Eid Al Fitr.

