Did Elon Musk Take Drugs in the White House? Trump Responds

Days after The New York Times accused Elon Musk of taking drugs while campaigning for Donald Trump, the US President addressed queries on whether the Tesla CEO consumed drugs in the White House.

Asked if Musk used drugs at the White House while serving as a special government official in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Trump replied, "I really don't know, I don't think so, I hope not."

The New York Times report, published on May 30, alleged Musk had been taking ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms, leading to bladder problems. This report emerged on the same day Musk stepped down from his role in DOGE.

At a farewell event in the Oval Office, Musk responded to the claims by criticizing the NYT's coverage of the "Russiagate" scandal. He later took to X (formerly Twitter), which he owns, to deny the allegations, stating, "The New York Times was lying their a** off. I tried prescription ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this isn't even news. It helps me get out of dark mental holes, but I haven't taken it since then."

Musk has previously mentioned undergoing random drug tests after his appearance on Joe Rogan's show, all of which came back negative. Given his demanding schedule and constant media presence, Musk emphasized that he couldn't be taking drugs.

Trump's comments came amid a recent rift with Musk, which began when Musk criticized Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" as a "disgusting abomination." Trump's defense of Musk might be an attempt to mend their relationship, especially since Musk has deleted critical posts about the President in recent days.

During the event on June 9, Trump also said, “I wish him well ... I just wish him well, very well, actually.”