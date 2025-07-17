Belgium’s Tomorrowland Music Festival: Fire Destroys Main Stage – Watch Video

A major fire broke out at the main stage of the Tomorrowland music festival in Boom, Belgium, just one day before the event was set to begin. The fire completely destroyed the stage area, but thankfully, no one was injured.

BREAKING: A fire has broken out on the @tomorrowland mainstage, one day ahead of the festival. pic.twitter.com/kXXYgYnmI9 — We Rave You (@weraveyou) July 16, 2025

Despite the damage, the organisers have confirmed that the festival will go ahead as planned over the next two weekends. Tomorrowland is one of the world’s biggest electronic dance music (EDM) festivals and draws over 400,000 fans from around the globe.

Videos and photos shared on social media showed thick smoke rising from the stage and spreading into nearby forest areas. Firefighters and emergency teams worked to control the flames, which also reached nearby homes. Some residents were evacuated as a safety measure.

In a statement, the organisers said, “Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged. We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident.” They added that their team is now focused on finding solutions to ensure the festival can continue.

An employee working on the stage said the scene looked "apocalyptic" after the fire. “We were just finishing the final touches. One more day and it would’ve been done. Four weeks of work… gone in half an hour,” he told a local newspaper.

Big-name artists like David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Lost Frequencies, and Charlotte De Witte are expected to perform during the event.

About Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland began in 2005 and was started by two Belgian brothers. It is held every year in the town of Boom, just south of Antwerp. Over the years, it has become one of the most famous EDM festivals in the world, even expanding to versions in the French Alps (Tomorrowland Winter) and Brazil (Tomorrowland Brazil).

