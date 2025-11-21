7 km Long, 25 m Deep, 80 Rooms: Israel Finds Hamas Tunnel Where It Hid Soldier Hadar Goldin: Video

Israel’s military operations in Gaza continue with the stated goal of eliminating Hamas. Despite the ceasefire agreement, Israel has been conducting strikes in Gaza and Lebanon. In this context, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have uncovered what they describe as the largest tunnel found in Gaza to date — a sprawling underground structure nearly seven kilometres long.

According to the IDF, Hamas leaders used this massive tunnel both as a hideout and as a holding site for abducted Israeli soldier Lieutenant Hadar Goldin.

A Hidden Underground City Beneath Gaza

The tunnel runs under densely populated neighbourhoods near the Philadelphi Corridor, 7 kilometers long, stretching 25 metres below ground. It passes beneath highly sensitive areas including the UNRWA compound, mosques, clinics and schools.

IDF officials revealed that the tunnel system resembles an underground city. Inside, they found tiled walls, around 80 rooms designed for shelter, Western-style bathrooms, command-and-control centres, long-term living quarters and large weapons storage facilities.

Senior Hamas commanders — including Rafah Brigade Commander Mohammad Shabaneh — are believed to have used this tunnel. The IDF also confirmed that Hadar Goldin, abducted during the 2014 Gaza War, had been held here. Personal belongings linked to him were recovered inside.

The operation was jointly executed by the Yahalom combat engineering unit, Shayetet 13 naval commandos, the 162nd Division and the Gaza Division. The IDF later destroyed the tunnel completely, stating that the mission exposed the vast and complex underground network built by Hamas. Israel’s Southern Command said operations will continue to remove threats to civilians.

The ‘Israeli’ military published on Thursday video footage of what it says is a sprawling Hamas tunnel network in southern Gaza's Rafah area, where the remains of Hadar Goldin had been stored by the group for several years. The tunnel, described by the ‘Israeli’ military as one… pic.twitter.com/QNmORbuB9A — Roya News English (@RoyaNewsEnglish) November 20, 2025

The Tragedy of Hadar Goldin

Hadar Goldin was born in 1991 to Simha Goldin and Dr. Leah Goldin. He served as a lieutenant in the IDF. During the 2014 Gaza conflict — Operation Protective Edge — he was abducted by Hamas just two hours after a US- and UN-mediated ceasefire took effect.

He was 23 years old at the time.

Hamas later claimed he was killed during Israel’s attempt to neutralise the tunnel network, though it never clarified the timeline. His body remained in Gaza for over a decade.

For nearly 11 years, Goldin’s parents fought relentlessly for his return. On November 9, 2025 — after 4,118 days — his remains were finally brought back to Israel. He was laid to rest on November 11 at the Kfar Saba military cemetery.

Hadar Goldin is now remembered as the longest-held Israeli officer in captivity, and his story has become a symbol of sacrifice within the Israeli military.