Intercontinental Cup: We must play competitive games to improve, says Manolo Marquez

Hyderabad, Sep 1 (IANS) After a heartbreaking exit in the second round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in June, it's time to start from scratch for India under newly-appointed head coach Manolo Marquez.

The long-term target is, of course, qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, which is set to begin in March 2025. Marquez has stressed on the importance of obtaining good results in the upcoming three FIFA International Match Windows to keep India's place in Pot 1 ahead of December's draw.

“We face two different teams and the rankings are not very important. We want to be in Pot 1. That would give us an advantage. We must play competitive games to improve. We all need to work together in the same direction to find the correct group of players and their predisposition will be very good, something I am completely sure about," said Marquez.

The fourth edition of the Intercontinental Cup has taken the Blue Tigers to the fourth different location in India. From Mumbai to Ahmedabad to Bhubaneswar, and now Hyderabad. The Indian senior men's team will return to the Telangana capital for the first time in 16 years as they play host to Mauritius and Syria at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

However, time is of the essence for the Spaniard, who will only have two training sessions ahead of the tournament opener against Mauritius on Tuesday, September 3. He named his 26-member squad last month, comprising some new faces and some returning ones too, as India prepare for life after Sunil Chhetri's retirement. Chinglensana Singh Konsham and Yasir Mohammad are back for the first time since last year's Tri-Nation Series triumph. Defenders Asish Rai and Roshan Singh Naorem return after almost an year-long hiatus, while Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Lalthathanga Khawlhring and Prabhsukhan Singh Gill will be eyeing their senior India debut.

Marquez will hope for a memorable start to his national team career with silverware in the city where he began his journey in Indian football. With the exception of the 2019 edition where Korea DPR lifted the trophy, India triumphed in the inaugural tournament in 2018 (beating Kenya 2-0 in Mumbai) and last year in Bhubaneswar (beating Lebanon 2-0). Their opponents Syria and Mauritius are no strangers to Indian soil. Syria last travelled to India for the 2019 Intercontinental Cup, finishing in third place. They also took part in the last three editions of the Nehru Cup in 2007, 2009 and 2012, finishing runners-up to India in the first two. Mauritius journeyed to India for the 2017 Tri-Nation Series, where they lost 1-2 to the hosts and drew 1-1 with Saint Kitts and Nevis to end up in last place.

The painful memory of the 0-1 defeat to Syria which knocked out India from the AFC Asian Cup in January will still be fresh in the minds of Indian football fans. Omar Khribin's 76th-minute strike made all the difference on that day in Al Khor.

However, the highly-rated striker is not part of the Intercontinental Cup squad, and so, goalscoring responsibilities will rest on the experienced Mahmoud Al-Mawas and the Colombia-born Pablo Sabbag. Mumbai City FC centre-back Thaer Krouma is expected to guard the fort.

Syria have named a fairly younger squad than the one that competed at the Asian Cup, and foreign-based players like Daleho Irandust, Noah Shamoun and Aiham Ousou will be looking to make their mark.

