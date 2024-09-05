Inter-Department National Hockey: PSPB, RSPB open campaign with easy wins

Pune, Sep 5 (IANS) Defending champions Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) and runners-up Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) began their campaign from where they left off last year, recording easy wins on Day One of the 4th Hockey India Senior Men's Inter-Department National Championship 2024 at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri, on Thursday.

However, the upset of the day was recorded late in the day with Steel Plant Sports Board (SPSB), comprising of youngsters, stunning a fairly experienced All India Police Sports Control Board 2-1 (AISCP).

Boosted by the presence of Tokyo Olympian Dilpreet Singh and experienced internationals Akashdeep Singh and Dharamveer, the AISCP (Police) were left 0-2 down after Abdul Qadir (29th) and Alok Kandulna (53rd) gave SPSB (Steel Plant) the lead, Later, Simranjit Singh (58th) helped reduce the margin for the star-studded AIPSCB (Police).

Earlier, in the day Petroleum Sports Promotion Board downed Central Secretariat 5-0 with a host of field goals in a Pool-A game. Talwinder Singh (4th), a double by Shilanand Lakhra (26th, 56th), and a goal each by Armaan Qureshi (33rd), and Rosan Minz (41st) was enough for the win.

In Pool B, the Railway Sports Promotion Board toyed with Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy and recorded a 13-0 win which was the highest win of the day.

Three goals by Pardeep Singh (7th, 17th 52nd) and Shesh Gowda BM (26th, 29th – p.c, 40th – p.c) set the tone, while a brace by Shivam Anand (9th, 11th – p.c) and a goal each by Darshan Vaibhav Gawker (12th), Joginder Singh (13th – p.c), Simranjot Singh (37th), Yuvraj Walmiki (55th) and Gursahibjit Singh (58th) was enough to sign off the day on a high.

In the fourth match of the day, Indo Tibetan Border Police - Central Hockey Team and Central Board of Direct Taxes played out an exciting 4-4 draw in Pool-A. For ITBP, Roshan (41st and 47th) netted off penalty corners, and similarly conversions by Anil (49th and 55th) made up the tally. For, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Vikash Choudhary (23rd), Nachappa Ir (30th), Pranam Gowda TM (52nd – p.c), and R. Manikandan (60th) levelled scores.

Earlier, the championship was inaugurated by Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh (IAS), Commissioner Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, Maharashtra in the presence of Krishna Prakash, IPS, ADG, Force One Maharashtra Police and President Hockey Maharashtra.

RESULTS:

Pool-A: Petroleum Sports Promotion Board: 5 (Talwinder Singh 4th; Shilanand Lakhra 26th, 56th; Armaan Qureshi 33rd; Rosan Minz 41st) bt Central Secretariat: 0. HT: 2-0

Pool-A: I.T.B.P Central Hockey Team: 4 (Roshan 41st – p.c, 47th – p.c; Anil 49th – p.c, 55th – p.c; ) drew with Central Board of Direct Taxes: 4 (Vikash Choudhary 23rd; Nachappa Ir 30th; Pranam Gowda TM 52nd – p.c; R Manikandan 60th ). HT: 0-2

Pool-B: Railway Sports Promotion: 13 (Pardeep Singh 7th, 17th 52nd; Shivam Anand 9th, 11th – p.c; Darshan Vaibhav Gawker 12th; Joginder Singh 13th – p.c; Shesh Gowda Bm 26th, 29th – p.c, 40th – p.c; Simranjot Singh 37th; Yuvraj Walmiki 55th; Gursahibjit Singh 58th) bt Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy: 0. HT: 6-0

Pool-B: All India Police Sports Control Board: 1 (Simranjit Singh 58th) lost to Steel Plant Sports Board: 2 (Abdul Qadir 29th; Alok Kandulna 53rd). HT: 0-0.

