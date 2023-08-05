Inspector in-charge suspended in Murshidabad custodial death case

Kolkata, Aug 5 (IANS) The inspector-in-charge of Nabagram Police Station in Murshidabad district of West Bengal Amit Kumar Bhakat has been suspended following a custodial death of an inmate inside the police station.

The body of the deceased Gobinda Ghosh, who was arrested as an accused in a theft case, has been sent for post-mortem.

The family members of the victim alleged that he was kept in police custody without official arrest warrant.

Additional Police Superintendent of Murshidabad Subimal Pal said that a thorough department enquiry will be initiated against the police officers or personnel accused in the matter.

“If they are found guilty legal proceedings will be initiated against them as per the legal provision. We are waiting for the post- mortem report of the victim,” he said.

The family members of the victims alleged that he was picked up by police on Wednesday night on charges of involvement in a theft case.

Family said that the police had assured them that Ghosh will be released after some enquiry and interrogation. However, they added, on Friday night they received the news of his death.

On Saturday, the local people staged protests at Nabagram police station. Situation turned tense after some protesters pelted stones towards the police station.

Police had to resort to lathi-charge and firing of teargas shells to bring the situation under control.

