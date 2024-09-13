Injuries a big factor as Real Madrid visit Real Sociedad

Madrid, Sep 13 (IANS) Real Madrid travels to San Sebastian on Saturday to face Real Sociedad in the fifth round of games in La Liga in a game that will be influenced by a long list of injuries for both sides.

It has been a tough start to the season for Real Sociedad, with home defeats against Rayo Vallecano and Alaves and coach Imanol Alguacil is without several key players, reports Xinhua.

Striker and club captain Mikel Oyarzabal badly twisted his ankle while with Spanish national team and is sidelined for around two months, while right back Hamari Traore is out for the season after rupturing his cruciate knee ligament.

Alvaro Odriozola, Aritz Elustondo, Brais Mendez and Ander Barrenetxea are also on the list of absentees in a squad weakened by the sales of Spanish internationals Mikel Merino and Robin Le Normand over the summer.

Imanol will have to adapt in defense and B-team player Jon Aramburu is likely to play at right back, with the task of dealing with Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe, while Take Kubo will lead the home side's attack, where new signing Orri Oskarsson could make his debut.

Real Madrid also has plenty of injury problems, with David Alaba a long-term absentee, while midfielders Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham are also out.

"They won't play tomorrow [Saturday] because it is too early for them, they have trained part of the time with the squad and we will have to see if they are available for Tuesday (in the UEFA Champions League)," commented Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti about Bellingham and Tchouameni.

Vinicius returns from Brazil being heavily criticized for his display in its defeat to Paraguay, while Mbappe didn't start in France's 2-0 win at home to Belgium after disappointing in its 3-1 defeat at home to Italy three days earlier.

"Mbappe is progressing every day but he has not got to full fitness and neither has Vinicius," said Ancelotti.

"A lot of people forget they started the season on August 9. They have improved their condition with the games and it seems to me that they are very well and happy," he concluded.

