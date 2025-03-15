Injured Chhangte to miss national camp in Shillong

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) India’s national football team faces an early setback ahead of their crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, as key forward Lallianzuala Chhangte has been ruled out of the ongoing national camp in Shillong due to injury.

Chhangte, who picked up the injury while playing for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), remains doubtful for India’s upcoming international matches against Maldives and Bangladesh later this month.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed the development on social media, stating that Chhangte will not report to the national camp.

"Lallianzuala Chhangte will not report to the Indian men’s team camp in Shillong after suffering an injury with his club Mumbai City FC," the Indian Football Team posted on X.

His absence is a significant blow to India’s preparations, as the 26-year-old winger has been an integral part of the team’s attack in recent years.

Meanwhile, in a surprising and emotional turn of events, Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri has decided to come out of retirement to support the Blue Tigers in the upcoming FIFA international window, starting in March 2025. The veteran striker, who had announced his international retirement following the AFC Asian Cup 2024, has reversed his decision to bolster the squad in this crucial phase of qualification.

The Indian men’s team arrived in Shillong on Friday ahead of their first match in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers against Bangladesh on March 25. Before that, the team will face Maldives in a friendly on March 19, marking a historic occasion as the Meghalaya capital will host the Indian senior men’s team for the first time.

The squad has begun their training regimen, starting with a 45-minute gym session on Saturday morning, followed by their first on-pitch practice at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the evening.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.