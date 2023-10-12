Infosys logs Rs 6,212 cr profit for Q2, declares interim dividend of Rs 18

Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) Information technology (IT) major Infosys announced on Thursday that it closed the second quarter of FY24 with higher revenue and net profit.

The company said the Board of Directors has approved payment of interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share besides approving a five-year extension of the joint venture collaboration with Temasek, a global investment firm headquartered in Singapore.

In a regulatory filing, Infosys said it earned a consolidated operational revenue of Rs 38,994 crore for the second quarter ending September 30 (Rs 36,538 crore in Q2FY23) and a net profit of Rs 6,212 crore (Rs 6,021 crore in Q2FY23).

“We had our highest large deals valued at $7.7 billion in Q2 spread across all verticals and geographies. This, in an uncertain macro-environment, is a testament of our ability to pivot and stay relevant to the evolving client needs, by delivering the benefits of transformation as well as productivity and cost savings at scale,” said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys.

“Our Q2 operating margin of 21.2 per cent demonstrates the early benefits of the recently unveiled margin improvement plan and is a clear reflection of our ability to continuously identify opportunities for improving operational efficiencies,” said Nilanjan Roy, CFO, Infosys.

The company said the total number of software professionals as on September 30 stood at 310,375, down from 317,611 as on June 30, and 328,146 as on September 50, 2022.

