INDvAUS, 1st ODI: Shami bags five-for as India bowl out Australia for 276

Mohali, Sep 22 (IANS) Veteran fast-bowler Mohammed Shami bagged second five-for in his ODI career and propelled India to bowl out Australia for 276 in the series opener at PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

On a two-paced pitch, Shami bowled good lengths, used his straight seam position well and made life tough for Australian batters to pick 5-51 in ten overs, making it the second straight time an Indian fast-bowler picked a five-for in ODIs.

Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding in his 1-43 while left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and a returning ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket each in a neat bowling performance.

India would have mixed feelings about its sloppy fielding efforts while Australia will be pondering over a below-par batting performance where none of its batters made it big, with David Warner being the lone half-centurion in the innings.

More to follow…

Brief Scores: Australia 276 (David Warner 52, Josh Inglis 45; Mohammed Shami 5-51, Jasprit Bumrah 1-43) against India

