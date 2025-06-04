Indonesia Open: Treesa-Gayatri keep challenge alive in women's doubles

Jakarta, June 4 (IANS) Commonwealth Games medallist Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Pullela defeated Ukraine's Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr in the second round of the women's doubles in the Indonesia Open BWF Super 1000 event here on Wednesday.

Jakarta, June 4 (IANS) Commonwealth Games medallist Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Pullela defeated Ukraine's Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr in the second round of the women's doubles in the Indonesia Open BWF Super 1000 event here on Wednesday.

Tresha and Gayatri defeated the Ukranian pair 21-14, 22-20 in a 32-minute clash at Court 2 at the Istora Senayan Stadium on Wednesday.

They will now be joined by the mixed doubles pair of Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath, who recovered from defeat in the first game before winning the next two for a 15-21, 21-16, 21-17 in 45 minutes on Court 3.

However, two other Indian mixed doubles pairs went down in contrasting fashion. Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto took second seeds Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia to three games before losing 11-21,21-16, 14-21 in 59 minutes.

Fellow Indians, Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh went down tamely 15-21, 9-21 to Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch of Denmark in a Round of 32 match.

Another mixed doubles pair, Rohan Kapoor and Gadde Ruthvika Shivani went down to the Japanese duo Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara 11-21, 9-21 in 33 minutes.

In men's singles, World No 37, Kiran George was sent packing by former World Champion Loh Kean Yew 20-22, 9-21.

India still has some interest intact in the event as PV Sindhu will be meeting fifth seed

Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in a Round of 16 match on Thursday.

The top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on

Rasmus Kjar and Frederik Sogaard of Denmark in a round of 16 clash on Thursday.

India's challenge in the men's singles ended on Tuesday with Lakshya Sen and H.S Prannoy crashing out in the first round.

