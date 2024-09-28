Indonesia: Landslide in gold mine leaves 12 dead, 11 injured

Jakarta, Sep 28 (IANS) As many as 12 miners were killed and 11 others injured following a landslide at a traditional mine in Solok regency of Indonesia's West Sumatra province.

The landslide, which occurred during heavy downpours on Thursday afternoon, has severely hampered rescue operations due to a lack of communication access and challenging terrain, a senior rescuer said on Saturday.

Abdul Malik, head of the provincial search and rescue office, said that efforts to locate two remaining miners were ongoing, although their condition remains unknown, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The latest data shows that 12 people have lost their lives, and 11 others are receiving medical treatment for their injuries. Rescuers have identified the location of the two remaining miners and are working to retrieve them from the mine shaft," Malik said.

When asked about the condition of the trapped miners, Malik could not confirm whether they were still alive. "We hope for the best and pray that they are still alive," he said.

The search and rescue mission involves over 229 personnel, including 29 from the local rescue office and more than 200 individuals from a joint team comprising local authorities and community members.

Malik noted the immense challenges facing the operation:"There is no communication access at the site, and reaching the mine takes several hours by land."

An earlier report indicated that 15 miners were killed and 25 were missing due to communication difficulties.

Accidents in traditional mines, which often operate without licences and with minimal safety standards, are common in Indonesia.

