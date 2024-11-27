Indonesia holds first nationwide simultaneous regional elections

Jakarta, Nov 27 (IANS) Indonesia held local elections on Wednesday to select Governors, Mayors, and regents, marking the country's first-ever simultaneous elections across all regions of the sprawling Southeast Asia archipelago nation.

The elections were conducted in the country's 37 provinces, 93 cities, and 415 regencies, spanning over 17,000 islands and three different time zones, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 204 million voters cast their ballots at polling stations to elect a total of 545 pairs of candidates.

Voting began at 7 a.m. Jakarta time and concluded at 1 p.m., with vote counting starting immediately and expected to continue until December 16.

Indonesia's election commission has not yet announced the specific dates to release the results. However, the inauguration of elected Governors and Vice Governors is scheduled for February 7, 2025, while Mayors, Regents, and their deputies are set to be sworn in on February 10.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.