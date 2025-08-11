India's Suraj Narredu makes history with Shergar Cup 2025 win at Ascot

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Suraj Narredu-led Team Asia has brought home the Shergar Cup 2025 trophy. From India to Ascot, Narredu delivered on his promise to leave a global mark. Alongside Japanese jockeys Ryusei Sakai and Mirai Iwata, he won two of six races and secured a crucial second place, snatching the win by just one point ahead of Europe.

Asia prevailed 68–67 over Europe, with Great Britain & Ireland third on 62 and the Rest of the World on 55. Hugh Bowman clinched the Silver Saddle as the leading jockey.

Trained by Dylan Cunha, Narredu piloted Fireblade at the prestigious Ascot Racecourse – winning Shergar Cup Stayers. Sakai also scored aboard Prince of India in the Shergar Cup Sprint.

In a steadily driven two-mile event, the 40-year-old made his move early, keeping every opponent at bay by almost two lengths. “Being a debut team and winning today is icing on the cake. I know this is a new team, but I’m sure in the future they’ll be a force to be reckoned with,” he said.

With over 2,400 career wins, Narredu has left no soil untouched by his excellence. His passion for carrying the Narredu name like a crown - just as his father and uncle once did - adds deeper value to his game.

“It has been a dream come true. I had always imagined what it would feel like, but now that I’m living it, it’s surreal. This is one of the greatest moments in my life- the one I’d always been waiting for. I feel honoured to take this win back to my country,” he added.

To mark the milestone, Narredu celebrated with a signature flying dismount for the first time - a move made famous by his idol Frankie Dettori - lighting up the crowd and leaving fans smiling from ear to ear.

