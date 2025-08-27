India's first full-length feature film with a real lion announced!

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS) For the very first time in India, a full-length feature film is being made with a real lion.

Titled ‘Singha’, the movie is being produced on a grand scale by V. Mathiyalagan under the banner of Etcetera Entertainment, in collaboration with Thithir Film House Pvt Ltd.

Singha, which is being directed by K C Ravi Devan, stars Shrrita Rao in the lead.

For the unaware, director K C Ravithevan, a film institute alumni, was a former assistant director to ‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan. Shrrita Rao, who has previously acted in films like ‘Lenin Pandian’ and ‘Kumki 2’ directed by Prabhu Solomon, plays the lead role in this film.

Being created as a pan-India film in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, ‘Singha’ is the 14th film being produced by V. Mathiyalagan. The veteran producer is best known for having bankrolled films such as ‘Appa’, ‘Kolaiyuthir Kaalam’, ‘Maha’, ‘Marainthirunthu Paarkum Marmam Enna’ and 'Saamaniyan'.

Speaking about the film, director K C Ravithevan said: “We are making this challenging film by strictly following all required protocols and guidelines. When we approached a few leading actresses for the role, although they liked the story, they hesitated to act alongside a real lion. But Shrrita Rao stepped up bravely and has been giving an excellent performance."

"A negative female character in the film had to act with 300 wolves. After a rigorous search, we found the right, fearless actress. Leesha Eclairs, who has acted in films such as '1945', 'Pothunalan Kaurthi' and 'Jawan', has played the role effectively," he added.

The film is being shoot in a number of places including Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Zambia, Goa, Tenkasi, and Visakhapatnam. "Since the story is global, we are making ‘Singha’ as a pan-Indian film. We believe that everyone — from children to adults— will enjoy this film.”

On the technical front, ‘Singha’ will have music by Amrish and dialogues by Kannan Selvaraj. Cinematography for the film is by P.G. Muthiah and Production Design is by Hasini Pavithra. Editing for the film will be by Tamil Arasan while stunts are being choreographed by Stunner Sam.

