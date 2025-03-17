India's exports of goods and services rise 6.24 per cent to cross $750.5 bn in April-February

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) India's cumulative exports of both merchandise and services registered a 6.24 per cent increase during April-February 2024-25 to $750.53 billion, compared to $706.43 billion in the same period of the previous year, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

The cumulative value of merchandise exports during April-February 2024-25 was $395.63 billion, as compared to $395.38 billion during the same period of the previous year, registering a growth of 0.06 per cent.

The estimated value of service exports during April-February of the current financial year is $354.90 billion, up from $311.05 billion in the same period of 2023-24.

India’s total exports of both merchandise and services during February this year was estimated at $71.95 billion, registering a positive growth of 3.16 per cent vis-a-vis the same month last year, according to the official figures.

The cumulative non-petroleum exports during this 11-month period were valued at $337.01 billion registering an increase of 6.43 per cent from $316.64 billion in same period during 2023-24.

Major drivers of merchandise exports growth in February 2025 include electronic goods, rice, mica, minerals, ready apparel, and coffee.

Electronic goods exports increased by 26.46 per cent from $3 billion in February 2024 to $3.79 billion in February 2025.

Similarly rice exports increased by 13.21 per cent from $1.05 billion in February last year to $1.19 billion in February this year while marine products exports increased by 3.4 per cent to $0.51 billion during the month.

Apparel and textile exports increased by 3.97 per cent from $1.48 billion in February last year to $1.53 billion in February 2025.

Mica, coal & other ores, and minerals including processed minerals exports increased by 24.25 per cent from USD 0.40 Billion in February 2024 to $0.50 billion in February 2025

Coffee exports recorded a robust growth of 22.32 per cent to $0.18 billion during the month.

The estimated value of services exports for February 2025 is $35.03 billion, up from $28.33 billion in the same month last year.

The estimated value of service imports during this 11-month period is $183.21 billion compared to $161.71 billion in the same period of the previous year.

The services trade surplus for April-February 2024-25 works out to $171.69 billion as compared to $149.34 billion in the same period last year, the data showed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.