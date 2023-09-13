Indian women’s doubles teams look to make a mark at the BWF Hong Kong Open 2023

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The BWF Hong Kong Open 2023 saw an action-packed first round with Indian women's doubles duos finding success and progressing to Round 2.

The Super 500 event saw Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand along with Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa emerge victorious in the first round. Both pairs will look to advance into the competition.

Crasto and Ponnappa emerged victorious over the Chinese Taipei pair of Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun (21-19, 21-19) in the opening round. They have a tall task ahead in the second round, as they take on the No. 1 seeds, Japanese pair of Maya Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara. Meanwhile, Jolly and Gopichand got the better of the Dutch duo of Cheryl Seinen and Debora Jille in an exciting contest 21-15, 16-21, 21-16.

They also have a very challenging second-round matchup against Indonesian pair Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti, who are seeded seventh.

Fans can catch all the live action from the BWF Hong Kong Open 2023 - Round of 16 on Thursday, 6:30 AM onwards, on JioCinema and Sports18.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.