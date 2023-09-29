Indian shooters urge Anurag Thakur to 'upgrade' Karni Singh Shooting Range after NRAI makes 'sorry face'

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Despite putting up a scintillating performance in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, India's international shooters have some issues to sort out before their preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics gets underway.

They feel there is a need for the upgradation of Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here and for that, the athletes have requested Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to improve the facilities at the new hostel after the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) officials refused to entertain their plea.

"We request the minister to upgrade the facilities of the new hostel built in Karni Singh Shooting Range. The hostel is new and good but there are some issues which need to be addressed.

"Besides, we have requested the minister to upgrade the Karni Singh Shooting Range. It was before the Commonwealth Games and has not been upgraded till date. The other ranges in the country are better than this. But as we train here for most part of the year, we want the range to be upgraded," a shooter told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

Asked if the NRAI was informed about it, the shooter said "we told them but, it was of no use. They made a sorry face, so we requested the minister".

India now have a total of 18 medals so far in Shooting from the Hangzhou Games, by far their best ever performance at continental showpiece, including six gold, seven silver and five bronze medals.

"The Sports Minister has assured us of help and we are hopeful that our issues will be sorted out soon. He has even already instructed the officials," the shooter added.

