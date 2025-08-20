Indian Rope Skipping Federation joins PCI as official collaborator; recognised for para athletes

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) The Indian Rope Skipping Federation (IRSF) has been officially declared as its Official Collaborator by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), which has also recognised rope skipping activities for para-athletes.

This step is considered significant as it not only aims at promoting sports and physical activities for para-athletes but also at empowering and enhancing their overall well-being. Through these activities, para-athletes will also gain opportunities to develop their potential further, the two associations informed in a release on Wednesday.

The Indian Rope Skipping Federation is the only recognised sports federation that provides technical support for every Rope Skipping Championship organised by CBSE across India.

The Indian Rope Skipping Federation (IRSF) is also the Official Collaborator of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for its Fit India Campaign – Sundays on Cycle, which aims to promote health and fitness nationwide. Every Sunday, the National Stadium in New Delhi hosts Fit India Sundays on Cycle, along with rope skipping activities.

The Paralympic Committee of India has appreciated IRSF’s continued commitment and contribution, expressing confidence that this collaboration will set new benchmarks in the fields of sports and health.

Reaction to this achievement, Dr. Shikha Gupta, CEO, Indian Rope Skipping Federation, stated: "It is a matter of great pride for us that the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has not only recognised us as an Official Collaborator but has also granted recognition to rope skipping activities for para-athletes. This collaboration will prove to be a milestone in the upliftment of sports for persons with disabilities and will play a vital role in building a healthy, inclusive India."

The Indian Rope Skipping Federation (IRSF) functions as the national governing body for the sport, holding membership with the International Rope Skipping Organization (IRSO-USA) as well as the World Inter-School Rope Skipping Organization (WISRSO). IRSF is active in more than 20 states and Union Territories of India.

Rope skipping has been included in the national tournament calendars of CBSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Vidya Bharati, and DAV (Dayanand Anglo Vedic) institutions. Globally, the sport is played competitively in more than 80 countries.

