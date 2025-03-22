Indian Navy's self-reliance strengthened with launch of frigate 'Tavasya'

Goa, March 22 (IANS) The second frigate of the Project 1135.6 Additional Follow-on Ships, named ‘Tavasya’, was launched at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) on Saturday.

The launch ceremony was presided over by MoS Defence Sanjay Seth, along with FOC-in-C West Vice Admiral Sanjay J. Singh., Neeta Seth, Wife of MoS Defence had the honour of launching the ship, says the government press release.

The ‘Tavasya’ is a part of the Follow-on series of P1135.6 ships, which are now being indigenously constructed by Indian shipyards, marking a significant milestone in the country's self-reliance in naval defence capabilities.

Addressing the audience, the minister highlighted the Indian Navy’s growing self-sufficiency, emphasising that the launch of ‘Tavasya’ signifies a pivotal moment in India’s Naval history.

He said: "This launch showcases our technological prowess and steadfast commitment to self-reliance."

The Minister further elaborated on the success of indigenisation efforts, with critical components such as the BrahMos missile system, torpedo launchers, sonar, and auxiliary control systems being locally sourced. "The successful localisation of these critical systems demonstrates the resilience of India’s shipbuilding ecosystem," he added.

He also noted: "The launch of ‘Tavasya’ is not just a step forward for the Indian Navy but a giant leap for India’s strategic defence ambitions."

The ship was named ‘Tavasya’ after the legendary mace of Bhima, the warrior from the ancient Indian epic Mahabharata, symbolising the indomitable spirit and growing strength of the Indian Navy.

The contract for the construction of two Project 1135.6 Follow-on frigates was signed between the Ministry of Defence and Goa Shipyard Limited on January 25, 2019. The first ship, ‘Triput’, was launched on July 23, 2024.

Both ‘Triput’ and ‘Tavasya’ are designed for multi-role operations, including surface, sub-surface, and air combat. The ships are 124.8 metres long, 15.2 metres wide, and have a displacement of approximately 3,600 tonnes.

They are capable of achieving a maximum speed of 28 knots.

Both frigates incorporate a large percentage of indigenous equipment, weapons, and sensors, contributing to India’s defence production capacity and creating employment opportunities within the country.

Equipped with advanced stealth features, weaponry, sensors, and platform management systems, these ships are poised to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Navy.

The successful launch of ‘Tavasya’ reinforces India's progress towards becoming self-reliant in defence production and strengthens the nation's maritime security.

