Uddhav asked me not to take Aaditya's name in Disha Salian case: BJP MP Narayan Rane

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) BJP MP and former Union minister Narayan Rane on Saturday claimed that during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called him twice with a request not to mention former minister Aaditya Thackeray’s name in connection with the Disha Salian death case.

He alleged that there was an attempt to suppress the Disha Salian death case when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power in Maharashtra.

“Now that there is no pressure on Disha's father, he has approached the court for justice. The role of the police in this entire case is suspicious as he has also questioned why the police did not take action even though they had evidence,” said Rane.

He further alleged that former mayor Kishori Pednekar had put pressure on Disha Salian’s father and because of that he was forced not to say further in the case. Rane, who left Shiv Sena citing differences with Uddhav Thackeray, also alleged that the person who was responsible for suppressing this entire matter was the suspended police officer Sachin Vaze. He also demanded that the government should now file a fresh FIR and arrest the accused.

Saying that Disha's father has demanded action against the police officers who neglected their duty, Rane said that the Police Commissioner should hold the concerned officers accountable for the delay and suspend the guilty officers. “Disha Salian must get justice and the accused should be severely punished,” he demanded.

Rane’s statement comes days after the petition of Disha Salian’s father was admitted by the court. In his petition, he claimed that his daughter was raped and murdered, demanding the CBI probe. He has also named former minister Aaditya Thackeray and former mayor Kishori Pednekar in the petition.

The MahaYuti targeted the Shiv Sena UBT demanding the arrest of Aaditya Thackeray and his interrogation in the case.

On the other hand, Aaditya Thackeray claimed that there has been a continuous attempt to defame him for the last five years. He claimed that it was intentionally raked up to divert the attention of the people from the main issues especially after RSS said Aurangzeb's grave is a non-issue.

Furthermore, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray warned that those who are spreading lies in connection with the Disha Salian death case, it can also backfire on them. “Six-seven generations of our family are in front of the public. So there is no truth in these things. There is no truth in the Disha Salian case, there is no distant connection. I want to tell these people that if they spread lies, it will boomerang on them,” he said.

