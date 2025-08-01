Indian Embassy in Dublin issues advisory, warns of rising attacks against Indians in Ireland

Dublin, Aug 1 (IANS) The Embassy of India in Ireland on Friday advised Indian nationals to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially at odd hours.

In the advisory issued on X, the Embassy noted the rise in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently. The Embassy also shared its contact details, including email and mobile number for Indian nationals.

"There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities concerned of Ireland in this regard. At the same time, all Indian citizens in Ireland are advised to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially in odd hours," the Indian Embassy in Ireland posted on X.

The advisory from Indian Embassy comes after an Indian national was violently assaulted in Tallaght - a southwestern outer suburb of Dublin on July 26. Following the incident, the Indian Embassy in Ireland said on Wednesday that it is in touch with the victim and is family and is providing all assistance.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Ireland had stated, "Regarding the recent incident of physical attack on an Indian national that happened in Tallaght, Dublin, the Embassy is in touch with the victim and his family. All the requisite assistances are being offered. Embassy is also in touch with the relevant Irish authorities in this regard."

An Garda Siochana, Ireland's national police and security service, had also launched a probe after a man was violently assaulted and partially stripped by a group of attackers in Tallaght. The man, who is in his 40s, and originally from India, was injured after he was set upon and severely beaten by a group of young men before passersby came to his rescue. His trousers were also removed by the attackers, The Irish Times reported.

According to the Irish media, the attack was being probed as a possible hate crime. The group had falsely accused the man of acting inappropriately around children. These claims were later shared on the internet, including by prominent far-right and anti-immigrant accounts.

The police authorities said that the man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with injuries and discharged from the hospital. Investigators believe some of the attackers have conducted other unprovoked attacks on foreign nationals in the Tallaght area recently.

Paul Murphy, a People Before Profit TD for the area, condemned the attack on the man and said that it’s "horrifying to see a vicious attack like this happen in our neighbourhood."

He further stated, "Responsibility lies not just with those who perpetrated the violence but also with those who have been spreading racist lies. The community is really shocked and outraged and will stand together against violence, hate and division".

