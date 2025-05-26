Indian delegation briefs South Korea's leaders, think tanks on Operation Sindoor

Seoul, May 26 (IANS) The Indian all-party parliamentary delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha on Monday met Yun Ho-jung, Chairperson of the Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Korean National Assembly and think tanks and briefed them on Operation Sindoor, reiterating India's firm zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

The delegation asserted India's position of making no distinction between terrorists and the country supporting terrorists and sought South Korea's support for bringing terrorist organisers, perpetrators, and financiers of terrorism to justice.

Chairperson Yun conveyed that any act of terrorism is unacceptable and cannot be justified, and that there should be no sacrifice of innocent lives by terrorism and reaffirming South Korea's strong stand against terrorism.

The delegation led by Jha includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

It is a part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

Meanwhile, the delegation also interacted with think tanks and lawmakers in Seoul, conveying India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

"The delegation apprised them about the heinous terrorist attack in Pehalgam and the subsequent precise, measured, responsible, and non-escalatory response made by India. They further reiterated India's firm zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and made no distinction between terrorists and the country supporting them. They also highlighted India's 'No First Use Policy' and rejection of any nuclear blackmail. They conveyed our resolute stance to respond firmly to any act of terrorism," the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

Participating South Korean think tanks, the Embassy said, condemned the terrorist attack and extended their solidarity with India, as well as understanding of the policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism.

They also discussed ways in which India, South Korea and the international community can work together to combat terrorism.

During the interactions, Jha asserted that members from both the ruling and opposition parties from India arrived in South Korea to apprise about the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack as part of the Operation Sindoor global outreach campaign.

"The seven delegations are sent by the Government of India across the world to apprise what happened in Kashmir on April 22, when 26 innocent tourists were gunned down by terrorists in front of their families, segregated on religious lines. All terrorists came from Pakistan, who were trained and financed there, it happened earlier in the 2008 Mumbai attack," Jha said.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi drew a parallel between South Korea's tensions with North Korea and the kind of conflict India has experienced with Pakistan, highlighting the terrorist activities.

"You are having the same kind of war with North Korea that we are having with Pakistan," she said.

"What happened should not have happened. I must say, and I don't believe I'm exaggerating or overstepping, that Pakistan is a habitual offender when it comes to terrorist activities. Since its creation in 1947–48, there has been a continuous series of terrorist actions aimed at destabilising India. They have tried repeatedly, though they have not succeeded. Our Prime Minister has talked about a 'new normal' and we solicit your support in this entire war against terrorism," said Sarangi.

Additionally, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee stated that Operation Sindoor on May 7 was carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistani-trained terrorists.

"Any support extended to Pakistan is effectively support for a terror organisation. Anyone endorsing or defending Pakistan's actions is, in essence, backing terrorism. Why do I say this? I have compelling reasons. Take the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, for instance, an incident the world witnessed in horror. A total of 166 innocent people were killed by terrorists, including citizens from 26 different countries, not just India," he said.

"The prime accused, who was then arrested by the Indian law enforcement agencies, confessed that he was trained and raised in Pakistan. And when the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack was carried out, we expected Pakistan to do justice and bring the perpetrators to book. India waited patiently and eventually carried out the airstrikes on May 7 after waiting for 14 days. The airstrikes were carried out with such precision that India successfully destroyed nine terror infrastructures without endangering a single civilian life," Banerjee added.

