Marizanne Kapp returns to South Africa’s squad for white-ball tour of West Indies

Johannesburg, May 26 (IANS) Experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has made a return to South Africa’s squad set to embark on a tour to the West Indies for three ODIs and as many T20Is from June 11 – 23. All six matches will be played at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados.

Marizanne had missed South Africa’s 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka, where India emerged as the winner, due to her following a structured conditioning block. With that completed, she is now back to play for South Africa.

Apart from her, seamers Tumi Sekhukhune and Ayanda Hlubi also make a return to the team, with spinner Seshnie Naidu and left-handed batter Lara Goodall left out. All-rounder Miane Smit also earns an opportunity to make her T20I debut after recently entering the ODI format.

The tour of West Indies will enable the Proteas Women to fine-tune their preparations for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, when the 50-over encounters take place on June 11, 14 and 17.

“It’s an exciting white-ball tour ahead in the West Indies, and a fantastic opportunity for the players to continue testing their skills. The more cricket we play, the more we learn about our combinations and individual growth as a team. I'm very excited to have Marizanne, Sekhukhune and Ayanda (Hlubi) back into the mix.”

“Hopefully, they will come with some new energy, and they'll be motivated to do well for the team. Sri Lanka was tough, but we took a lot of positives out of that, and whatever gaps we've picked up, we want to make sure that we brush up on them. I'm looking forward to that, and the players have been working to make sure that they prepare well for the Caribbean tour,” said head coach Mandla Mashimbyi in a statement.

The T20Is between South Africa and West Indies will happen from June 20-23. The shortest format games will also be Mashimbyi’s first T20I series with the team after his appointment in November last year. The squad will depart for Barbados on June 2 from OR Tambo International Airport.

“As we continue building towards the 50-over World Cup, this tour provides a vital platform to further assess our combinations and give players the opportunity to stake their claim. The blend of experience and emerging talent is intentional, ensuring we’re preparing a squad that’s both competitive and adaptable in different conditions.”

“The batting unit showed promising signs of growth and confidence during the recent series in Sri Lanka, and we’re encouraged by their continued development. With the addition of fresh pace options, our bowling attack also gives us more tactical flexibility for the challenges the West Indies will present,” said Clinton du Preez, Proteas Women Convenor of Selectors.

South Africa squad: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Miane Smit and Chloe Tryon.

