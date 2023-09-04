Indian boxing contingent embarks on 17-Day training camp in China ahead of Asian Games

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Indian Boxing contingent for the Asian Games left for Wuyishan City, China for a 17-day long International boxing training camp ahead of the continental event in Hangzhou, China.

The contingent includes 13 boxers and 11 support staff members. The training camp, supported by REC Limited, is scheduled from September 3 to September 20.

Post the training camp, the team will leave for Hangzhou to participate in the Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8.

Indian Squad for the Asian Games :

Men: Deepak (51 Kg), Sachin (57 Kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5 Kg), Nishant Dev (71 Kg), Lakshya Chahar (80 Kg), Sanjeet (92 Kg) and Narender (+92 Kg)

Women: Nikhat Zareen (50 Kg), Preeti (54 Kg), Parveen (57 Kg), Jaismine (60 Kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66 Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75 Kg)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.