India were well-balanced team in Champions Trophy due to all-rounders: Ponting

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting reveals India were a very well-balanced team in their journey to winning the 2025 Champions Trophy due to having an outstanding set of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel.

Due to Jadeja, Hardik and Axar being in the same playing eleven, India had an incredible batting depth, while having multiple bowling options in hand. “Their all-rounders right through the tournament were outstanding. (Ravindra) Jadeja, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, were all outstanding.

“I said at the start of the tournament I thought India would be really hard to beat because of their overall balance and because of that mix of youth and experience, and once again, in a final, the captain stands up and gets the job done for his team,” said Ponting on The ICC Review show.

Speaking about how Hardik stepped up to hold one end up in the fast-bowling department, Ponting noted, “They were a very well balanced side anyway, but because they had so many all-rounders…when you've got Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, who they used up the order on a number of occasions for that left-handed option, and with Jadeja there as well, they were a very well balanced team.”

“The only thing you would probably say, they probably looked a little bit light on fast bowling, but as it turned out, they didn't need that. That's where Hardik Pandya's role becomes really important to be able to bowl with a new ball and get through some overs early to make it a little bit easier for the spinners in the backend of their Powerplay and also through the middle overs where they predominantly bowl and spin pretty much right through the middle of the game,” he added.

Ponting signed off by heaping rich praise on Axar, who was a vital cog in the wheel as a number five batter in the Indian batting line-up. “Axar Patel is the other one that I think needs a lot of credit for this tournament. I think his bowling was as consistent and rock solid as you'd ever see.

“Then, just some of those little cameos he played with the bat, coming in earlier and sort of steadying the ship and just making life a little bit easier for the lower order in KL Rahul, Pandya, and Jadeja…I think he deserves a lot of credit for his tournament.”

