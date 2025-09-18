India unveils striking medals for World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The striking medals to be awarded to winners of the historic World Para Athletics Championships, the grandest para-sport gathering ever hosted in India, which will be held in New Delhi from September 27 to October 5, were unveiled by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) here on Thursday.

This milestone event, the first mega event of this kind to be hosted by India, will see over 2,200 para-athletes and support staff from 104 countries converging to compete across 186 medal events.

The unveiled medals radiate the essence of para-sport, Indian heritage, and sporting excellence. The front side of the medal features intricate motifs inspired by traditional Indian art, centering on the championship’s name and para-athletics icons: a wheelchair racer, a discus thrower, and the lotus—India’s national flower. The other side highlights inclusivity, with Braille above the “New Delhi 2025” inscription, a lotus-inspired pattern, and bold modern geometric details. Completed with an eye-catching blue ribbon, each medal radiates culture, accessibility, and athletic achievement.

The upbeat and rousing song "Udaan Bhar," featuring rap elements, was launched during the medal unveiling event for the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. Produced by Polaris Production in association with the Paralympic Committee of India, the video showcases Indian athletes performing and demonstrating their incredible talent, perfectly capturing the spirit of resilience and inspiration central to the para sports community.

PCI President Devendra Jhajharia shared, “Unveiling these medals marks the beginning of a historic journey. They celebrate not just victory but the ethos of effort, inclusivity, and resilience. Hosting athletes from 104 countries, New Delhi is poised to deliver a world-class championship that inspires all”.

Paul Fitzgerald, Head of World Para Athletics, remarked: “We are thrilled to see the first major championships of the new Paralympic cycle towards Los Angeles 2028 being hosted in New Delhi. The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships will be the largest international para-sport event ever held in India. The unveiling of these unique medals, blending traditional Indian motifs with symbols of athletic achievement and accessibility, underscores the event’s commitment to inclusivity and cultural pride.

"This is a massive opportunity to grow our sport, expand our fan base, and positively impact society’s perception of persons with disabilities in the world’s most populous nation. India’s incredible progress in para-athletics over the last decade is inspiring, and we look forward to welcoming the world’s best athletes to India," he added.

Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA and Chief Patron of PCI, affirmed: “These medals tell stories of courage and perseverance. India welcomes the world with open arms, promising accessibility, inclusivity, and excellence. This championship is a powerful message—para-athletes are shaping history”.

Paralympic gold medalist Navdeep Singh said, “Every time I look at this medal, I see the drive to push harder. Winning it on home soil would be a dream for all Para-Athletes proving that disability is never an end”.

Praveen Kumar, India’s Paralympic high jump gold medalist, said, “Being part of this historic medal unveiling fills me with immense pride and motivation. These medals represent the spirit of every Para-Athlete’s journey—the challenges, the resilience, and the ultimate triumphs. Competing on home soil with this symbol of achievement will be truly special and inspire me to push my limits even further.”

The medal unveiling ceremony, attended by PCI officials, athletes, and media, marked the official launch of the countdown to the historic event. From September 27 to October 5, New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will showcase the world’s finest talent, resilience, and sporting brilliance—a celebration of scale, spirit, and inclusivity unmatched in India’s sporting journey.

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