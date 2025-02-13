India tablet market grows 25 pc, 5G shipments skyrocket 424 pc

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) India’s tablet market witnessed significant growth in 2024 with registering a 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase, a report said on Thursday.

The growth was primarily driven by a surge in 5G tablet shipments, which saw a 424 per cent rise compared to the previous year.

Apple led the overall tablet market in India in 2024 with securing a 29 per cent market share, followed closely by Samsung at 28 per cent and Lenovo at 16 per cent, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Apple achieved a major milestone by shipping over one million iPads in India for the first time in a single year.

Samsung, however, emerged as the market leader in the fourth quarter of 2024 with a 29 per cent share, followed by Lenovo at 23 per cent and Apple at 21 per cent.

“India’s tablet market is undergoing a significant shift towards premiumisation, with the premium segment (priced above Rs 20,000) registering a stupendous growth,” according to Menka Kumari, Senior Analyst–Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

The demand for premium tablets also saw remarkable growth, with shipments increasing by 128 per cent in 2024, the report said.

As hybrid work, digital learning, and on-the-go entertainment gain traction, premium tablets have emerged as a key growth driver.

Apple maintained its dominance in this segment as driven largely by the popularity of the iPad 10 Series, which accounted for 55 per cent of Apple’s total shipments.

Additionally, the launch of the iPad Mini (2024) is expected to further strengthen Apple’s market leadership.

Samsung continued to be a strong competitor, achieving a 53 per cent YoY growth.

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G played a crucial role in its success by contributing 68 per cent of the company’s total tablet shipments.

Lenovo, which secured the third position in the market, relied on its Tab M11 Series and M10 Gen 3 models to maintain steady demand.

Xiaomi also made a significant impact in the tablet market, capturing a 13 per cent share and registering an impressive 112 per cent YoY growth.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 performed exceptionally well in the premium segment, accounting for 33 per cent of premium tablet sales in 2024.

Looking ahead, CMR forecasts that the tablet market in India will continue to grow at a steady pace, with an expected increase of 10-15 per cent in 2025.

