India should find a way to include Kuldeep for fifth Test: Parthiv Patel

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes India should look into selecting Kuldeep Yadav in their bowling line-up for the fifth Test against England, starting at The Oval on Thursday.

In this long tour of England, Kuldeep is yet to get a look-in into the playing eleven, as India have stuck to their bowling all-rounders strategy. India are still 2-1 behind in the five-match series and need to win at The Oval to make the series scoreline 2-2.

“India should approach selection the way they’ve approached their batting — with confidence. If Bumrah isn’t available, India will need another attacking bowler. In this current bowling mix, Kuldeep Yadav offers that attacking edge as a wicket-taker.

“So from that perspective, I believe India should find a way to include him. Whether it happens or not, I’m not sure — but my opinion is that Kuldeep Yadav should definitely play,” said Patel on JioHotstar.

With word coming from The Oval that Jasprit Bumrah may not play the fifth Test due to workload management, responsibility lies hugely on Mohammed Siraj to take the role of the leader of bowling line-up. Siraj is the only Indian fast bowler to have played all four Tests in the series, and has bowled 139 overs.

“We tend to take Mohammed Siraj for granted. The effort he puts in, the intensity, and the smile he wears — no matter the match situation — that’s commendable. As for Bumrah, we’re all aware of how carefully his workload is being managed.”

“It was announced at the press conference that he would play only three Tests, so there are a lot of factors to consider — recovery, fitness, workload. But I would personally want to see him play the final one. Hopefully, the support staff travelling with the team can help him recover in time,” added Patel.

